"Only focused on enjoying the game": Bumrah on his mindset after returning from injury

NEW YORK: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his mindset after returning from injury and said he only focused on enjoying the game.

Bumrah made a comeback from injury in August last year, with a T20I series against Ireland, and hasn't looked back since. He was one of the best performers in India's run to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 18.65 with an economy bordering merely four.

Bumrah said he only focused on his comeback and enjoyed the game as much as he could and it helped him recover from injury.

"Since I have come back from my injury, I have only focused on enjoying the game as much as I can. Because (certain) things will go my way. (Certain) things will not go my way. All of these things will be a part of my process. So I have just realised that I started playing this sport. Because I love this sport," Bumrah was quoted by ICC as saying.

Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue bowling attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and will play a crucial role for his side.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.