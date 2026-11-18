CHENNAI: April 3, 2023 isn’t a random date but a day that many Chennai Super Kings fans will remember. It was the day that the franchise returned to its home soil and took on Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Hours before the clash, around 4:30 PM, close to 15,000 MS Dhonis hovered around the ground. Some made the trip from across the border, others travelled from far away in the country, and some even made it from France just to watch Dhoni.
So much so that those fans from France did not even know cricket. But they knew Dhoni; they knew what they had signed up for: a stadium that was going to transform into a battlefield. That’s the Dhoni effect.
An hour and a half later, the decibel had reached its peak, like the aura. He walked in with ‘Once upon a time, there lived a Ghost’ blazing around the venue, and walked back with 130 dB of just ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants as it reverberated around the new Chepauk. That’s what his legacy will go down as, not in numbers but in moments. 13 years ago, in April, Dhoni produced one of the most underrated moments in a CSK jersey, when he hit 16 runs off the final over against Irfan Pathan and let out a roar – an anger never seen before. It was the start of a successful partnership in CSK’s yellow.
Years later, in the 2012 IPL, it was a long-haired Dhoni smashing one of the feared death-over bowlers, Lasith Malinga, with a wristy helicopter shot. As Malinga walked back to his mark, his smile said it all: he was left in shock as the ball flew faster than it was delivered.
Or when Corey Anderson and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru faithful could not believe that a 36-year-old cracked another 16 to win a high-scoring thriller in 2018. Four years later, at 41, age or Jaydev Unadkat didn’t seem to stop Dhoni, as he smashed another 16 off the last four balls. Not to forget, the crowd at Chepauk had a similar reaction when a 41-year-old Dhoni casually flicked Mark Wood’s 150 kmph short ball for a 100m six.
Not just batting, Dhoni's moments are more than that: the clever fielding change in the 2010 IPL final to remove an in-form Kieron Pollard, the sharp work behind the stumps in 2011 to send back Chris Gayle at his peak in the final against RCB. Or when he moved the fielder just a few metres to his right to an unorthodox backward square to bait then Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya in Qualifier 1 of 2023 IPL.
Days later, his work behind the sticks was as sharp as ever when he stumped Gujarat Titans’ opener Shubman Gill in just 0.1 seconds. The helicopter shots, the lightning stumping, the quirky bowling changes, the subtle hand movements which rapidly change the field and the inch-perfect usage of the Decision Review System (DRS), which has since turned into ‘Dhoni Review System’.
When the 2027 IPL comes around, there will be no No.7 walking out to bat in yellow, no familiar helicopter shots that will send Chepauk into delirium. Dhoni will still be around, as a mentor quietly guiding the young talents. But the yellow jerseys with No.7 will remain in the stands; the chants, the memories will still linger around.
For Chennai, the man may no longer take the field, but his presence will never wither from Chepauk.