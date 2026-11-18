Hours before the clash, around 4:30 PM, close to 15,000 MS Dhonis hovered around the ground. Some made the trip from across the border, others travelled from far away in the country, and some even made it from France just to watch Dhoni.

So much so that those fans from France did not even know cricket. But they knew Dhoni; they knew what they had signed up for: a stadium that was going to transform into a battlefield. That’s the Dhoni effect.

An hour and a half later, the decibel had reached its peak, like the aura. He walked in with ‘Once upon a time, there lived a Ghost’ blazing around the venue, and walked back with 130 dB of just ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants as it reverberated around the new Chepauk. That’s what his legacy will go down as, not in numbers but in moments. 13 years ago, in April, Dhoni produced one of the most underrated moments in a CSK jersey, when he hit 16 runs off the final over against Irfan Pathan and let out a roar – an anger never seen before. It was the start of a successful partnership in CSK’s yellow.

Years later, in the 2012 IPL, it was a long-haired Dhoni smashing one of the feared death-over bowlers, Lasith Malinga, with a wristy helicopter shot. As Malinga walked back to his mark, his smile said it all: he was left in shock as the ball flew faster than it was delivered.