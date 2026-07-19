One phone call, VHS tape that changed Argentina and Messi’s destiny

In ESPN's documentary Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, former La Masia coach Alex Garcia recalled how Spain realised Messi's potential long before Argentina acted.

“There’s a kid here, an Argentine, but they (Argentina) don’t call him up. Maybe there’s a possibility he might want to play for Spain,” he told Spain’s youth coach, Gines Melendez.

“The strategy ran through his coach and teammates: "You have to convince him, please. You have to convince him." That way we wouldn't offend the Argentine Federation, because [AFA president] Julio Grondona, may he rest in peace, was a close friend of [Royal Spanish Football Federation] president Angel María Villar,” Melendez told ESPN.