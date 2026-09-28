One painful result cannot define a journey that means so much: Sindhu

Sindhu's campaign ended in a quarterfinal defeat against Chen Yufei of China after she came within three points of closing out the match on Sunday. Sindhu lost to Chen 21–11, 18–21, 10–21.

"I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I'm hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points," Sindhu wrote on X..

The 31-year-old acknowledged that long, demanding rallies at crucial moments once again proved decisive, much like they did during her recent campaign in China.

"I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts," she said.

But rather than allowing the disappointment to define her campaign, Sindhu has already turned her attention towards addressing the issues that surfaced under pressure.