One-off T20I: India survive Japanese scare to win by 2 runs in rain-hit match

With the match being reduced to five overs-a-side due to inclement weather and the underlying moisture on the surface offering more than expected turn, the apparent gulf in talent and experience was seemingly bridged as India managed only 32 for 4 in five overs hitting a total of three boundaries.

While defending the target, India looked in danger of being embarrassed when Ravi Bishnoi went for 10 runs in the third over and Washington Sundar (2/13) gave away seven in the penultimate over.

However, with eight runs required off the final over, Axar's (2-0-7-0) experience of playing 150-plus IPL games came in handy as he didn't give any room to Shirai Patmore and Benjamin Ito-Davis to chance their arms.

It also helped that rain had slowed down the outfield.

In the final over, umpire Chris Thurgate gave a few contentious wide ball calls when left-handed Patmore tried playing the reverse slog and missed twice.

An unhappy Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer complained to leg-umpire Chris Brown and the second wide was overturned.

While Japan gave India a scare but it had more to do with the shortened game on a rank turner that literally made the match into a lottery.