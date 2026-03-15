Once dominant Red Bull, working hard to regain form this season

Promising signs seen in Australia last weekend

On its Grand Prix debut last weekend in Australia, it powered Max Verstappen, a four-time Formula 1 champion, to sixth from 20th on the grid after he crashed in qualifying. Hadjar retired after 10 laps with an engine issue, but Arvid Lindblad, a rookie driver with Racing Bulls, was eighth.

When Honda, Red Bull’s previous engine supplier, announced in 2020 it would leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021, it forced the team “to take control of our destiny,” Christian Horner, the team principal at the time, said. “It shows a commitment from Red Bull and that Dietrich Mateschitz is not afraid of risk,” he said. In 2023, Red Bull entered into a partnership with Ford to help develop its power unit.

The automaker is providing technical expertise in areas like combustion engine development, battery cell and electric motor technology, power unit control software and analytics. “We have to recognise the fantastic job that the engine people have done,” Pierre Waché, the Red Bull technical director, said.

“To be able, as a start-up, to make an engine and to avoid looking stupid on the track is a massive achievement.” These are very early days for Red Bull as a manufacturer in competing with two giants, Ferrari and Mercedes. Mekies said his team could not be satisfied with its achievement in simply making the grid. “We know very well the size of the competition,” he said. “But we know we are going to run into several uncomfortable moments, where the gap to the competition will be too big, where the car will stop on track. It’s part of the game, but we are happy to be in the game. It’s going to be a huge development race on the chassis side, PU side, but it’s what we all love.”

Red Bull is renowned for its chassis development. Since 2010, it has won eight drivers’ titles, four each for Sebastian Vettel and for Verstappen, and six constructors’ championships.

Alongside the changes to the power unit, the aerodynamics regulations have also undergone modifications.

An area of concern for Red Bull is its wind tunnel, which Horner said was “a Cold War relic,” leading to a lack of correlation between the results from the tunnel and the car on track. With teams racing to develop their cars, Red Bull cannot afford to be behind its rivals.

“The team struggled a lot with correlation at the end of the last regulations, mainly for two reasons,” Waché said.

“The first is because the wind tunnel we have is quite old. It’s the oldest in Formula 1.