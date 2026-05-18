Once a Pole, now a Culer: Lewandowski leaves behind a legacy

CHENNAI: Back in 2022 during the summer window, when a 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona for 50 million euros, there were a lot of question marks.
He was 33, he was earmarked as the next big signing for the club, who in that time frame, were disastrous in the market. Case in example, the signing of Philippe Coutinho and then the big money deal to bring in Antoine Griezmann. Both these signings had left a somewhat sour taste in the Culers’ tongue.
So, you can understand the circumspection. To the outside world, it looked like a signing but for the then newly appointed Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, it was a punt. A punt that he expected would transform the fortunes of the club, and lo behold, Lewandowski now walks away from the club as their 11th highest goal scorer, with 119 goals across 192 appearances.
The Pole was unlike any other Barcelona signing, they first announced his signing at a beach in Miami during the pre-season, and the club was heavily ridiculed for the announcement, which even attracted names like Broke-alona.
But what the 33-year-old did over the next few years was sublime, not just in terms of goals but in terms of how his presence transformed the club. He wasn’t just a focal point on the pitch but also a leader in the dressing room, honing the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Marc Casado into stars now.
Even on the pitch, the Pole was always animated when a 16-year-old Yamal mistimed the pass, or when Fermin decided to shoot instead of finding the easy pass. It was that footballing IQ that Lewandowski passed on, which has absolutely transformed this unit into a family. That didn’t even change when the now 37-year-old was left on the bench, he was constantly seen cheering and encouraging his teammates, even if it was a direct competitor like Ferran Torres.
That’s professionalism. That’s what the club lacked, and Lewandowski not just walked in at the worst possible time for the club but ensured that he stayed till he saw the club transforming into the ‘team to watch out for’ in Europe.
“I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be part of it,” Lewandowski said at the time of his transfer to Barcelona.
Like Flick, the Pole has hardly shown emotions on the field, and his celebrations were usually mute even when he scored five goals in the span of nine minutes. At Barcelona, he was far more animated, quite wild (sitting in front of the bus during La Liga celebrations) and more importantly, more vocal.
If you are wondering, what’s wild? The guy who takes fitness so damn seriously didn’t even mind having a big tub of ice cream at the celebration.
One glance at Lewandowski, you will automatically be reminded of the movie, The Terminator. He’s just ruthless, always on target and more importantly, gets the job done.
But even that terminator, who least showed emotions, was evidently emotional throughout the clash, right from the point when he was made the club captain for the team’s last home fixture against Real Betis. The minute the lineup was announced, and it became clear that the Pole was going to lead the side, the faithful couldn’t stop applauding him, and cheering him on.
When he was substituted, there was a sense of emptiness in the crowd because one of their focal points in the recent past was moving away from the club. The emptiness, however, was first felt by Lewandowski, who couldn’t hide his emotions before his teammates surrounded him to give him another guard of honour.
And after the game, you could see it in the reaction of his partner, who was also seen crying as she made her way into the Spotify Camp Nou, a ground that he literally saw rebuilt during his time here at the club. Words could seldom do justice but Lewandowski’s words did that and more: it resonated with the club.
"For me, this is a very emotional and difficult day. When I arrived in Barcelona, I knew this club was huge, but your support has been incredible," he said. "From the very beginning, I felt at home here. I will never forget hearing you chant my name. Thanks to my teammates, the coaches and everyone who works at the club. It has been an honor to play for Barca. We have shared great moments during these four years. I’m very proud of everything we achieved.”
“Today I say goodbye to this stadium, but Barca will always remain in my heart. Visca el Barca and Visca Catalunya."
Once a Pole, Lewandowski has now become a Culer, etched in the club’s history books.