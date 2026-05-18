Once a Pole, now a Culer: Lewandowski leaves behind a legacy

He was 33, he was earmarked as the next big signing for the club, who in that time frame, were disastrous in the market. Case in example, the signing of Philippe Coutinho and then the big money deal to bring in Antoine Griezmann. Both these signings had left a somewhat sour taste in the Culers’ tongue.



So, you can understand the circumspection. To the outside world, it looked like a signing but for the then newly appointed Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, it was a punt. A punt that he expected would transform the fortunes of the club, and lo behold, Lewandowski now walks away from the club as their 11th highest goal scorer, with 119 goals across 192 appearances.



The Pole was unlike any other Barcelona signing, they first announced his signing at a beach in Miami during the pre-season, and the club was heavily ridiculed for the announcement, which even attracted names like Broke-alona.



But what the 33-year-old did over the next few years was sublime, not just in terms of goals but in terms of how his presence transformed the club. He wasn’t just a focal point on the pitch but also a leader in the dressing room, honing the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Marc Casado into stars now.