'On his way to national colours': Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi's impressive show in Ranji Trophy Final

Ganguly also lauded Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey and fighting spirit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where they are putting up a strong show against eight-time champions Karnataka in their maiden final appearance.

"Jammu and Kashmir has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them. Tough environment makes tough people. Aqib Nabi on his way to national colours… England is the place to start in the summer," Ganguly wrote on X, tagging the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England in July. The tour will be crucial for preparation for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa. Ganguly feels that Auqib should be part of the tour.

Auqib has been brilliant with the ball in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final played at the Hubli Cricket Ground. He has taken the seventh five-wicket haul of the season, which helped J&K bowl out Karnataka for 293 despite Mayank’s fighting 160 off 266 balls and take a 291-run first-innings lead, which could be crucial in the outcome of the match.