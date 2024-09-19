On a pitch like this, go hard like Pant: Ashwin

CHENNAI: Home hero Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he made a conscious effort to bat aggressively on the red soil pitch laid out for the first Test against Bangladesh.

The ploy worked brilliantly as Ashwin got India out of a hole with a sublime hundred in front of his home crowd.

“It’s an old Chennai surface with a bit of bounce and carry. The red soil pitch allows you to play a few shots if you are willing to just get in line and give it a bit of a tonk when there’s width,” Ashwin told the host broadcasters after the opening day’s proceedings.

“Of course, I have always been wafting my bat around outside off-stump. Worked on a few things and on a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you’re going after the ball, might as well go after it really hard like Rishabh does.”

Ashwin showed remarkable control and dominated the Bangladesh bowling in his brilliant 102 not out from 112 balls in a gritty rearguard effort, while forging an unbroken partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86*).

Ashwin attributed his strong performance to his recent stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he worked on his batting. “It helps that I’ve come back after a T20 tournament (TNPL). I worked quite a bit on my batting,” he said.

“It’s always a special feeling to play in front of the home crowd. This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in. It’s given me a lot of wonderful memories,” Ashwin, who slammed his second hundred at this venue, said.