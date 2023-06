Omega, Nellai Nadar secure five-wicket wins

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) and Nellai Nadar secured convincing five-wicket victories in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school invitational tournament matches which were held here on Thursday. While Omega defeated Ramachandraa Public School, Nellai Nadar got the better of Vidya Mandir.



BRIEF SCORES: Ramachandraa Public School 100 in 32.5 overs (Samith Jaishankar 39, B Sachin 3/39, B Sandeep 3/13, B Harish 4/25) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 101/5 in 24.4 overs (S Arjun 48*). Vidya Mandir 175 in 48.2 overs (NC Sreevats 62, T Shravan 42, G Ruthrapriyan 3/39, D Ugesh Praavin 3/21) lost to Nellai Nadar 178/5 in 42.2 overs (Jason Alfred 65, T Thilak Raj 52)