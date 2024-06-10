Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas reveals reason behind loss to Scotland in T20 WC 2024

ANTIGUA: Following the loss to Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas revealed the reason behind his team's defeat stating that the batters played a lot of dot balls and the fielders dropped too many catches.

An unbeaten half-century by Brandon McMullen guided Scotland to a seven-wicket win over Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup Group B match on Sunday.

In Group B, Scotland is at the top, having won two games and one ending in a no result. This gives them a total of five points. Oman is at the bottom of the points table, having lost all their three games.

The 31-year-old asserted it was a good toss to win but the batters were unable to utilize the conditions at the start.

"The thing is that it was a good toss to win, but we couldn't utilize it. We could have scored 170 runs, you can't do this usually. We had to score more runs in the batting, our batters played a lot of dot balls. We dropped too many catches, anyone who gets a life, that's how it affects you know. We have quality players but it's about handling the pressure. We had to back our players. We have to stay positive, everyone is upset after this game. If you compete against England you end on a good note," Ilyas said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas won the toss and elected to bat first.

The wicketkeeper-batter Pratik Athavale scored a stylish half-century (54 in 40 balls, with five fours and two sixes), helping their side cross the 100-run mark in 14 overs. Ayaan Khan's classy knock of 41* in 39 balls, with four boundaries, pushed them to 150/7 in their 20 overs.

Safyaan Sharif (2/40) was the top bowler for Scotland. Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole, and Chris Greaves secured a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 151 runs, Michael Jones (16 in 13 balls, with four and two sixes) fell early, but George Munsey (41 in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes) along with McMullen brought back Scotland in the game with some serious hitting. Scotland reached their 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

After Munsey was dismissed, McMullen continued dominating Oman bowlers, bringing up Scotland's 100-run mark in just nine overs.

Matthew Cross (15* in eight balls, with two sixes) and McMullen (61* in 31 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) took Scotland to a seven-wicket win with 41 balls left.

Aqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, and Bilal Khan took a wicket each. McMullen took home the 'Player of the Match' award.