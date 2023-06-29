Begin typing your search...

Om Ainesh stars in PSBB Millennium's huge win

Govt HSS off-spinners S Judian Benhur (5/45) and A Pugazh (4/42) combined for nine wickets, but their impressive performances eventually went in vain.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 8:07 PM GMT
K Om Ainesh

CHENNAI: Opening batter K Om Ainesh (103 off 111 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) struck a match-winning century as PSBB Millennium School defeated Govt HSS (Pudur) by 166 runs in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match that was held here on Wednesday. Govt HSS off-spinners S Judian Benhur (5/45) and A Pugazh (4/42) combined for nine wickets, but their impressive performances eventually went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: PSBB Millennium School 260/9 in 50 overs (K Om Ainesh 103, Aadhitya Karan 54, S Akshar 26*, S Judian Benhur 5/45, A Pugazh 4/42) bt Govt HSS (Pudur) 94 in 41.2 overs (S Barath 33, D Pranav Kumar 3/23)

