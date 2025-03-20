Olympics: Kirsty Coventry elected IOC's first female president

GREECE: Zimbabwe's sports minister Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee.

The 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, replaces German Thomas Bach - who had held the role since 2013 - and becomes the first woman, the first African and the youngest person to hold the role.

World Athletics boss Lord Coe was among the favourites to win Thursday's election in Greece, but Coventry secured an absolute majority of 49 of the 97 votes available in the first round.

Runner-up Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr won 28 votes while Coe secured eight.

France's David Lappartient and Japan's Morinari Watanabe won four votes each, while Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sweden's Johan Eliasch both took two.

Coventry, who already sits on the IOC executive board and was said to be Bach's preferred candidate, is the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and be in post for at least the next eight years.

Coventry has won seven of Zimbabwe's eight Olympic medals - including gold in the 200m backstroke at both the 2004 and 2008 Games.

"The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamed of this moment," said Coventry, who beat six male rivals to win the vote.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa.

"I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model."

During her election campaign Coventry pledged to modernise, promote sustainability, embrace technology and empower athletes.

She placed particular emphasis on protecting female sport, backing a blanket ban of transgender women from competing in female Olympic sport.

Coventry has faced criticism in Zimbabwe in her capacity as sports minister since 2018, but defended her association with the government of controversial president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

