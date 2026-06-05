Olympic winter sports leader upbeat about replacing Nice with Lyon for 2030 Games

The persistently slippery path toward the French Alps Olympics saw organizers lose patience last week with Nice's new far-right mayor Éric Ciotti, with a key dispute over using the city's soccer stadium for ice hockey.

Moving ice events north to Lyon, 300 kilometers (186 miles) closer to Paris than the palm tree-fringed Riviera city, “now appears to be the best solution,” the French Alps organizing committee said.

“For me, having the ice sports in the one city is a great idea,” International Skating Union president Jae Youl Kim told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

“French Alps again, is a central location and probably Lyon is much easier in terms of getting people to compared to Nice,” said Kim, who represents winter sports on the International Olympic Committee executive board.

The 15-member board chaired by IOC president Kirsty Coventry meets twice this month and must soon approve what is, by Olympic standards, a dramatic shift of hosting plan less than four years from the opening ceremony.