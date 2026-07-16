Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat clinches gold at Budapest Ranking Series 2026

BUDAPEST (HUNGARY): India's Olympic Bronze medallist and U23 Asian Champion Aman Sehrawat delivered a commanding performance to clinch the gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament 2026.
Continuing his impressive form on the global circuit, Aman Sehrawat outclassed Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili with a decisive 13-3 victory by technical superiority in the championship bout, according to a press release.
The 22-year-old freestyle wrestler, who made history as India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist at the Paris Games, added another prestigious title to his growing international resume, which also includes being India's first-ever U23 World Wrestling Champion.
The Indian national contingent's medal tally expanded in the 61kg freestyle category as Deepak secured a hard-fought bronze medal. In a high-scoring tactical encounter, Deepak showed immense grit to edge out Azerbaijan's Nuraddin Novruzov 9-8 in the third-place play-off.
Meanwhile, the Indian squad remains in the hunt for two more podium finishes in the 65kg freestyle division. Kumar Mohit is set to clash with Kazakhstan's Nachyn Kuular in his bronze medal match, while compatriot Vishal Kaliraman will square off against another Kazakh wrestler, Ossumzhan Dastanbek, in his respective third-place play-off.
The contingent will look to build on this momentum tomorrow as action resumes in the remaining men's freestyle weight categories, 79kg, 92kg, 97kg, and 125kg. Additionally, India's women's wrestling campaign will kick off tomorrow, featuring opening-round competition in the 50kg and 55kg weight divisions.
Aman Sehrawat (Defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia, 13-3) - 61kg
Freestyle (Bronze): Deepak (Defeated Nuraddin Novruzov of Azerbaijan, 9-8).