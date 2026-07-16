Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat clinches gold at Budapest Ranking Series 2026

Continuing his impressive form on the global circuit, Aman Sehrawat outclassed Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili with a decisive 13-3 victory by technical superiority in the championship bout, according to a press release.

The 22-year-old freestyle wrestler, who made history as India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist at the Paris Games, added another prestigious title to his growing international resume, which also includes being India's first-ever U23 World Wrestling Champion.

The Indian national contingent's medal tally expanded in the 61kg freestyle category as Deepak secured a hard-fought bronze medal. In a high-scoring tactical encounter, Deepak showed immense grit to edge out Azerbaijan's Nuraddin Novruzov 9-8 in the third-place play-off.