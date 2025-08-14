Olympic Bronze Medallist Dr Vece Paes Passes Away at 80

NEW DELHI: Hockey India has mourned the passing of Dr Vece Paes, a distinguished former hockey player and member of India’s bronze medal-winning team at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Aged 80, Dr Paes was celebrated not only for his contributions on the field but also for his pioneering work in sports medicine and administration.

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr Paes stood out as an all-round sportsman and academic. As a midfielder during Indian hockey’s golden era, he was known for his sharp gameplay and unwavering commitment. He later became a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His sporting legacy also extended to rugby, where he served as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

“It is a sad day for us in Hockey India,” said Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India. “The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. His Olympic medal is a testament to the grit and determination of that team. He was a true advocate for nurturing sporting culture in India. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their family.”

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, echoed the sentiments, stating, “His contributions to sport and sports science will be remembered forever.”

Dr Paes’s son, tennis legend Leander Paes, has often credited his father for inspiring his own Olympic journey.