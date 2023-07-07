Ollie to bat against Australia on Day 2 after struggling with back spasm

LEEDS : England's star pacer Ollie Robinson is fit to bat on Day 2 in England's first innings after suffering a back spasm in the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

After delivering the second ball of his 12th over, the seamer had what has been described as a shooting pain up his back, forcing him to leave the field in the 43rd over of Australia's innings. England captain Ben Stokes was informed of the situation by Robinson, and the skipper insisted that the player leave the field. The over was finished by Stuart Broad.

According to Sky Sports, the England and Wales Cricket Board later revealed that Robinson had a back spasm and wouldn't be able to continue playing on Thursday.

Coming to the opening day of the match, thirteen wickets fell on day one of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia as the hosts finished on 68/3 in response to Australia's 263.

On a thrilling day of Ashes cricket, two notable comebacks stole the show. In his first Test match since 2019, Mitchell Marsh scored his third Test hundred to help Australia bounce back from a shaky start while Cameron Green was sidelined with a strain.

The visitors were dismissed for 263 after losing six wickets in the space of 8.3 overs thanks to Mark Wood's blistering pace, though.

Ben Duckett, who had scored two half-centuries at Lord's, and Harry Brook were sent back early in reaction by Pat Cummins. With some solid batting from a position of 22/2, Zak Crawley and Joe Root lifted England, but Marsh's stellar day continued as the medium pacer found Crawley's edge. (ANI)