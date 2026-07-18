Of Engineer, Sobers, and his hilarious golf advice to Gavaskar

For Engineer, that sharp humour was inseparable from the man he hailed "the greatest and most complete cricketer" the game has ever seen.

"I played golf with him many times. A lovely story about him, me and Sunil Gavaskar playing golf in Australia.

"Sunil kept topping the ball and Gary tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'This is one game where you are allowed to hit the ball in the air,'" former India wicketkeeper-batsman Engineer said with a laugh during an exclusive interview with PTI.

"I don't think any other, certainly no Indian Test cricketer has been associated so closely with him because he's a bit senior to me.

"When I first started playing for the All India Universities against the West Indies, I scored one of my fastest centuries against him.

"He was the first to come and shake my hand when I got my hundred against the likes of Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith, Lance Gibbs and him. But it was Sobers who got me out eventually. He and I had a very close relationship."

That friendship continued in county cricket

"We played... he and I were both invited by Lancashire. I was invited by four counties. But I chose to play for Lancashire because Gary and I were both invited there.

"But Gary and Lancashire couldn't agree to terms," Engineer said.

According to Engineer, Sobers was capable of doing virtually everything on a cricket field better than almost anyone else.