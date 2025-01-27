Odisha Warriors crowned champion of Women’s Hockey India League

RANCHI: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) came to an end with Odisha Warriors lifting the title with a hard fought 2-1 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the final in Ranchi.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (20’, 56’) gave the Warriors the lead in the second quarter but Penny Squibb (28’) equalised for Soorma soon after. However, Rutuja found the back of the net again as the game came to a close and sealed the victory for the Warriors.

It was a high intensity clash right from the starting whistle with Odisha Warriors’ Freeke Moes making the first circle entry while JSW Soorma Hockey Club continued to be exemplary in defence and rotated possession slowly to gain control over the game. The back and forth, however, did not result in a significant shooting chance until the Warriors’ Neha found Rutuja Dadaso Pisal in front of goal but Soorma goalkeeper Savita charged out to diffuse the situation and the first quarter ended goalless.

The midfield battle continued in the second quarter but the breakthrough came out of nowhere as Victoria Sauze looked to pass into the circle but it was deflected high and Rutuja was alert to loft the ball in and over Savita to grant the Warriors the lead. Soorma pressed on in search of an equaliser and earned its second penalty corner with two minutes left in the quarter. And Penny Squibb stepped up and dragged the ball past Warriors’ keeper Jocelyn Bartram to the right bottom corner of the goal to restore parity.

Soorma took the initiative as soon as the third quarter began with Charlotte Englebert and Olivia Shannon testing Jocelyn Bartram on multiple occasions. It went on to earn a penalty corner within five minutes, but Jyoti’s attempt on goal was deflected away.

The last quarter was tense with both teams aiming to play it safe. With eight minutes left in the game, the Warriors earned its first penalty corner but Neha’s shot was deflected well over the goal. Soon after, on a counter attack, Rutuja picked up a loose ball in the circle and thundered it between Savita’s legs to grant the Warriors the lead again. The Warriors sustained Soorma’s advances in the closing minutes and clinched the title with a 2-1 victory.