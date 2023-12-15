Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair smash its way into semis

CUTTACK: Seasoned women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto along with singles stars Unnati Hooda and Kiran George stormed into the semifinals on the fourth day of the Odisha Masters 2023 badminton tournament here on Friday.



Earlier, Tanisha partnered Dhruv Kapila to reach the semifinals in mixed doubles.

In a dazzling display of skill, determination, and heart-stopping moments, the Indian shuttlers showcased their prowess at the International Badminton Championship's quarterfinals played at the JN Indoor Stadium here.

The Tanisha-Dhruv duo and the dynamic Ashwini-Tanisha pair emerged as the stars of the day, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The day's action kicked off with Tanisha-Dhruv facing off against Indonesia’s Marwan Farza-Jessica Maya Rismawardani in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

The Indonesian pair started aggressively, taking an early lead, but the Indian duo fought back with resilience. A nail-biting first game concluded with Tanisha-Dhruv sealing victory at 21-16. In the second game, they continued their dominance, securing a convincing 21-11 win and marched into the last-four stage.

However, not all battles ended in triumph for India.

The B Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy combine faced a tough challenge against Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch, ultimately succumbing in a closely contested match, 20-22, 21-16, and 21-18.

In the men's singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his mettle by defeating Subhankar Dey with a commanding score of 21-16 and 21-14. Kiran George showcased his skills by registering a win over Meiraba Luwang Maisnam at 21-10 and 21-16.

Satish Kumar Karunakaran ousted Chirag Sen with a dominant performance, closing the match at 21-10 and 21-16.

In women’s singles, former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan sailed into the semifinals with ease, securing a comprehensive 21-5 and 21-13 victory over Ruzana.

India's Unnati Hooda exhibited resilience in her match against Anupama Upadhyaya, winning 16-21, 21-7, and 21-15 to secure her spot in the semis.

The women’s doubles category witnessed intense moments as Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda faced defeat against Jesita Putri Miantoro-Febi Setianingrum at 21-9, 21-15.

However, the highlight of the day was the clash between Ashwini-Tanisha and Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei. After a gripping battle, the Indian duo emerged victorious in a roller-coaster decider, securing a semis berth with a 22-20, 20-22, 21-14 win.