Odisha Gymnastics' curious case: Rs 1.96cr invoice in dead president's name

A complaint submitted to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Odisha's Sports & Youth Services Department has questioned how the OGA managed to secure nearly Rs 98 lakh from the state government for the 2026 National Gymnastics Championships even as invoices of more than Rs 1.96-crore and official documents continued to carry the name of late Samir Dey as president.

The event was held from April 25 to may 3 at Kalinga Stadium. Dey, a former minister in the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, died in November 2024.