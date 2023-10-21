Odisha Government announces cash incentives for State's National Games medallists

BHUBANESWAR: As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Department of Sports and Youth Services has announced cash incentives for state's medallists of the upcoming 37th edition of the National Games, scheduled to commence in Goa from 26 October.

Gold medallists will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, silver medallists will receive Rs 3 lakh and bronze medallists will be recognized with Rs 2 lakh for both individual and team events. The Odisha contingent will feature over 300 athletes including 180 women and will be participating in 31 disciplines.

Extending his best wishes to the entire contingent, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, "I am certain Odisha will shine at the competition.

Over the recent years, our athletes are making their mark at many national and international events. We have seen the stellar exploits of some of our athletes in the Asian Games and the National Games will be no different."

Driven by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's vision 'Sports for youth, youth for future', Odisha has invested significantly in sports. With improved training and coaching facilities, enhanced sports infrastructure, and a range of support measures, athletes from Odisha are diligently preparing to deliver impressive performances at the National Games.

The state's commitment to identifying talent and nurturing its athletes has translated into a stronger, more determined contingent.

These investments in sports development are igniting the aspirations of young athletes and providing them with the tools and resources they need to compete at the highest level, setting the stage for Odisha to make a remarkable mark in the upcoming National Games.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recognized the triumphs of Odisha athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Gold medalist and Hockey star Amit Rohidas received Rs 1.5 Crore, while his peer, Deep Grace Ekka received Rs 50 Lakh for her bronze medal performance. Furthermore, Javelin ace, Kishore Kumar Jena was also recognised with Rs 1.5 Crore as well.