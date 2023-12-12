Odisha FC qualifies for knockout stages of AFC Cup

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup in their first ever appearance in the competition as Mourtada Fall’s second half header gave them a 1-0 win over Bashundhara Kings at the Kalinga Stadium.

Sergio Lobera’s side dominated proceedings throughout, but the pivotal moment came right at the end of the first half, when Asror Gafurov was shown a red card for a tackle on Odisha midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

As the first half wore on, Lobera’s side grew increasingly anxious and impatient, and that reflected in their decision-making. However, that changed just past the hour mark, as Jahouh’s corner found Fall, whose header was perfectly placed past goalkeeper Mehedi Srabon, who had until then played superb game for the Kings.