Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, inaugurated the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in front of a full-house Kalinga stadium during India versus Qatar encounter at Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualification campaign in Kalinga Stadium. AIFF and FIFA are partnering with the Government of Odisha in establishing this academy.

A release said that 50 talented football players in the under 14-years category will be selected for the academy from across the country, including 15 Odisha players.

The Academy will be headed by a FIFA-appointed coach along with various coaches and staff from the AIFF and Odisha government.

"Football is a popular game in India especially among the younger generation. There is lot of talent in football in India and with proper coaching facilities, our team can perform very well in future. I am happy that we are able to partner with FIFA and AIFF to create such academies. Odisha will support football Projects and work in close collaboration with AIFF for football promotion in India," the Chief Minister said.

VK Pandian Chairman, 5T, interacted with Arsene Wenger during his visit to the stadium. Pandian showed the upcoming sports science centre in Kalinga Stadium to Wenger, who was impressed with the commitment of the state towards sports development.

Also present on this occasion were Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, President of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, Chief Secretary of Odisha, P K Jena, DC Anu Garg and Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna.