Odisha CM Patnaik felicitates Kishore Kumar Jena with Rs 1.5 cr cheque

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odisha’s Javelin star, Kishore Kumar Jena with a cash award of Rs. 1.5 cr for his stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, where he bagged a Silver medal bringing laurels to the state and nation and sealed his berth in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, thus creating a historic moment. Kishore attained a personal best of 87.54m to secure the silver medal.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated that Kishore Kumar Jena was a source of pride for the state of Odisha and went onto commend him for the landmark achievement. He further expressed his confidence that Kishore Kumar Jena would bring more laurels to the state and wished him the best of luck for the Paris Olympics.

Secretary (5T) V K Pandian was also present during the felicitation and congratulated Kishore for his exemplary journey and wished him for his upcoming events.

Kishore thanked the Chief Minister for recognising his effort and achievement and expressed his gratitude to Odisha Government for leading by example and supporting sportspersons that helps them stay focussed on their game.

The Javelin star who hails from Puri, has become a shining example in the world of athletics. He has had an immensely successful year. In the build-up to the Asian Games he impressed with a 5th place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest for which he was recognised with a cash award of Rs. 50 Lakh by Chief Minister Patnaik. He has consistently beaten his personal best throughout the season and will be eager on replicating this trend at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.