October 2027 is still far away, we will see then: Rohit on WC

The one-line response came on the sidelines of an event here, a rare comment from the former captain amid swirling speculation around his participation in the mega-event and the course his career will take given he longer plays the T20I and Test formats.

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," said Rohit when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience here.

The 2027 ODI World Cup is to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He was also asked whether, in case of an Indian title win, there would be an open bus parade to celebrate with fans much like 2024 when the team led by Rohit carried out a victory parade in Mumbai after its T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies.

"....I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," Rohit replied.