Oceana wins TN's first Nat'l gold medal in Women's junior artistic gymnastics

CHENNAI: Ms. Oceana Renee Thomas, a former student of St. Michael’s Academy, Adyar, has won Tamil Nadu its FIRST ever National Gold Medal in Women’s Junior Artistic Gymnastics at the recently held Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2023-24, conducted at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, between 28th and 30th December 2023.

Mr. G.Bala, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association said: “For the First time in the history of Tamil Nadu Artistic Gymnastics we are proud to announce winning not one but two National Medals, one Gold in Balancing Beam and a Bronze Medal in Floor Exercise by our young gymnast Oceana Renee Thomas who started her training in Chennai and is now training under the experts at AM/NS HPC. We at Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association are really proud of her and wish that she brings more laurels to Tamil Nadu as she competes in the National and International arenas.”

Competing in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior category against tough teams from Gujarat, Telangana State, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Karnataka & Kerala; Oceana finished with an overall National Ranking at No.6 along with the Gold and Bronze medals, taking Tamil Nadu into the Top 8 list of National Players.



Ms. Sharon Suares, Treasurer – Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association said: “Oceana Renee Thomas is the most promising gymnast coming out of the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics stable. Her natural ability and talent was nurtured at Champions Gymnastics Center, ECR under the guidance of Tamil Nadu Coaches Sayantan Dey and Subrata Barman for 4 years and we hope that very soon we see her in the Indian National Team. We are very proud of her achievements.” With this big National win that has brought Tamil Nadu it’s First National Gold Medal in Women’s Junior Artistic Gymnastics, Oceana hopes to inspire more girls from Tamil Nadu to take up the sport and shine at the National and International Level.