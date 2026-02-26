NZ thrash SL by 61 runs to take one step closer to semis; Ravindra shines with 4/27

Cole McConchie justified his selection with a composed unbeaten 31 off 23 balls (3x4, 2x6) while skipper Mitchell Santner came into his own with a 26-ball 47 (2x4, 4x6) as the duo stitched a match-defining 84-run seventh wicket stand off 47 balls to lift New Zealand to 168/7 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

After allowing the Kiwis to score 70 runs in the last four overs, Sri Lanka, who had collapsed for 95 against England in their Super Eights opener, suffered yet another batting meltdown.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka could only score 107/8 with Ravindra -- who also made 32 with the bat -- leading the spin charge after pacer Matt Henry rocked the islanders in the powerplay with a sensational bowling display of 2-1-3-2.

The emphatic victory margin not only sealed two crucial points for New Zealand but also put them firmly on the brink of a semifinal berth. Pakistan will now need a massive win in their final game against Sri Lanka to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

New Zealand next face England in their concluding Super Eights fixture here on Friday, while Pakistan take on the already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.

Defending 168, New Zealand strangled Sri Lanka in the powerplay through Henry. The pacer struck with the first ball of the opening over, dismissing in-form Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck with a 137kph delivery that pitched on a length outside off, jagged back in and crashed into the stumps.