NZ beat SA by 9 wickets to enter T20 World Cup final

Allen struck 10 fours and eight sixes in his innings while his opening partner Tim Seifert made 58 as New Zealand toyed with South Africa bowlers to chase down the 170-run target with 43 balls to spare.

Kagiso Rabada (1/28) was the only wicket taker for South Africa.

Earlier, Marco Jansen struck a stunning 55 not out in a rearguard action to help South Africa reach 169 for 8 after being asked to bat.