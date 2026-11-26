However, the 32-year-old’s association with the sport isn’t ending anytime soon, as he has now shifted his focus towards coaching, having already completed his Level-2 BCCI coaching certification. Earlier this year, Aparajith was part of Chepauk Super Gillies’ coaching setup, helping the future generation. "I've always had this passion and desire to teach. It is my way of giving it back to the sport,” Aparajith told DT Next.

“If I do something, I want to do it well and excel at it. With that mindset, I felt this is the right time for me. As a young coach, you are more in tune with the game and can relate to the players and the evolving demands of the sport,” he added.

In a career that spans nearly 15 years, Aparajith has raked up 5199 runs, averaging 39.68, and was also part of Tamil Nadu’s success across white-ball formats – Vijay Hazare (2017) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (2020-21, 21-22).

“Obviously, winning trophies will be the highlight, because we won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and we went to a couple of Ranji Trophy finals as well, though unfortunately, at that time, we couldn't win,” he added with a tone of sadness.

“To highlight and put my finger on a couple of specific things for Tamil Nadu, it is winning the one-day trophies."