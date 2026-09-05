Now, I have fitness level of 2022, can repeat my performance in Japan Asian Games: Sable

“I feel that it is very important to participate in the competition. I felt bad that I could not participate in the CWG (2026) because of that injury. My fitness was not good at that time. But I wanted to participate in the Asian Games.”

Now, Sable is looking forward to the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on September 10.

“It will be my first steeplechase competition in a year. You need competition for any good preparation. But I could not do it because of my (lack of) fitness.

“I used to train with 1500m athletes and other distance runners. But now I am confident that I will be able to participate in the Asian Games and do well there,” he said.

The 30-year-old said training on the Smart Track at the SAI Centre here helped him recover in time for the Asian Games.

“I think this is the best facility in the world. I have trained in the US and Europe. But here, we have so many facilities in one campus. If you are a distance runner, you need to train on a soft surface. You can get a track of 500 metres here, and it helps in avoiding injuries.

“I had an ACL surgery. So, I could not run on a hard surface. I used to train on this track because it is very soft. It gives me a lot of confidence to train after surgery,” he detailed.