Not your ordinary champ

CHENNAI: Long before Kimi Antonelli lifted that World Championship title, his introduction in front of his family and friends as a Formula 1 driver was when he ended up in the barriers at Monza. They say the first impression is the best impression, but for Kimi, it was a disaster.
He was 18, without a driving license, already at the wheel of one of the world’s fastest cars, trying to fill the shoes of an all-time great, Lewis Hamilton. It quickly provided fodder for the trolls, and certainly for a lot of F1 enthusiasts, “Are Mercedes trying to disrespect Hamilton?”
Or would his go-karting past come out of those early nerves to really take on the sport’s established stars? Two years on, we have the answer – Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion, Antonelli.
There was always more to Antonelli than the mistakes of a rookie or the promise of a prodigy. The boy who could spend his birthday at a water park with friends was also the same driver who broke the karting lap record when he’s on a holiday in Baja Sardinia.
Mercedes chose to trust that distinction.
At the beginning of the 2026 Formula 1 season in March, Antonelli, in his second season, was still being introduced as the future of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.
By October, the future had become the present, and the rest of the grid was dealing with it. The Italian arrived carrying the expectations that come with driving for one of the sport’s most successful teams, which had endured a five-year-long drought.
What followed wasn’t a promise. It was pure adrenaline magic.
Antonelli turned Mercedes’ faith in him into a championship campaign that altered the dynamics of the season. Back in March this year, at 19 years, 6 months and 18 days, the Italian became the second-youngest Grand Prix winner in Formula 1 history.
A week later, he didn’t just repeat his success but also became the youngest-ever to lead the world championship. It wasn’t short-lived.
By the time he won in Spain in September, Antonelli had collected eight Grand Prix victories and built an 81-point advantage over teammate George Russell after 14 rounds, and has remained at the top of the standings since Japan, turning what initially looked like a breakthrough season into a campaign made of dreams.
He isn’t a one-trick pony, or in this case, a one-race wonder. Antonelli is winning in several different ways, like wins through strategy, races where he had to recover from setbacks, notably when he finished first despite starting back of the grid at home, Monza.
Starting 19th after a power-unit penalty, Antonelli fought through the field at his home Grand Prix before passing Russell late in the race to claim an emotional victory – becoming the first Italian to win at Monza in 60 years.
That is perhaps the clearest measure of how Antonelli has asserted his dominance in the sport.
Even his difficult weekends have become part of the story. After a qualifying crash in Azerbaijan left him starting 16th, Antonelli recovered to finish fifth, limiting the damage to his championship campaign.
Usually, champions are made, not born. But in Antonelli’s case, it was always written in the star. The teenager who had arrived at Mercedes to fill Hamilton’s shoes was now being lifted onto the shoulders by the very same legend and accompanied by Max Verstappen, two of the most successful drivers of the sport.
“I will frame this in my house,” was Antonelli’s response. It wasn’t an image, it was a symbolic representation of the sport’s future, and Antonelli was no longer a young driver with an illustrious future in front, he was the present.
Even the most experienced names on the grid now just want a photo with him – a certain poetic justice.
When Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2024, Mercedes had a choice, either take a gamble or trust experience. With Carlos Sainz available, and Toto Wolff even exploring the possibility of bringing Max Verstappen, they took the unprecedented move – trusting a young Italian, Kimi Antonelli.
Taking risks is one thing, but replacing a seven-time World Champion is a whole different league. While he wasn’t new to Mercedes, having been on the organisation’s radar since his karting days and having joined its junior programme as a 12-year-old, the risk was still paramount.
His progression isn’t usual, but it is rapid: Italian and ADAC Formula 4 titles followed in 2022, then the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023. Mercedes subsequently took the unusual step of moving him directly into Formula 2, bypassing Formula 3.
It was a gamble, although calculated. Wolff described it as taking a risk on Antonelli's maturity, while arguing that the team's long-term future lay with its two homegrown drivers, Russell and Antonelli.
The gamble, however, was based on more than raw speed, as the German giants had spent years watching Antonelli develop, testing him in Formula 1 machinery and gradually preparing him for the sport's demands.
Now, that decision looks increasingly significant. Antonelli’s performances have helped put Mercedes at the front of the 2026 championship, turning what began as a long-term investment into an immediate success.
For Mercedes, however, the job is not entirely finished. The Constructors’ Championship remains undecided, with the team leading Ferrari by 126 points after Mexico. While Antonelli has settled one title fight, Mercedes still have their sights on completing a championship-winning double.
Yet the team’s ambitions stretch beyond 2026.
Toto Wolff confirmed in September that development of Mercedes’ 2027 car had begun before the summer break, with resources already shifting towards next year’s project. It reflects a team preparing for its next chapter even as it continues to fight for the remaining silverware.
That preparation could prove valuable. With the Drivers’ title secured and both Antonelli and George Russell set to remain for 2027, Mercedes have the advantage of driver continuity, allowing engineers to build on an established working relationship and feedback from both drivers.
For the Silver Arrows, the challenge is no longer simply proving they made the right choice. It is turning that choice into a foundation for sustained success and dominance in the sport.