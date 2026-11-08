Not your ordinary champ

He was 18, without a driving license, already at the wheel of one of the world’s fastest cars, trying to fill the shoes of an all-time great, Lewis Hamilton. It quickly provided fodder for the trolls, and certainly for a lot of F1 enthusiasts, “Are Mercedes trying to disrespect Hamilton?”

Or would his go-karting past come out of those early nerves to really take on the sport’s established stars? Two years on, we have the answer – Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion, Antonelli.

There was always more to Antonelli than the mistakes of a rookie or the promise of a prodigy. The boy who could spend his birthday at a water park with friends was also the same driver who broke the karting lap record when he’s on a holiday in Baja Sardinia.

Mercedes chose to trust that distinction.

At the beginning of the 2026 Formula 1 season in March, Antonelli, in his second season, was still being introduced as the future of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.