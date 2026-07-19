'Not working hard to be there': Shaji Prabhakaran on why India isn’t qualifying for FIFA WC

He dismissed the notion that India requires extraordinary solutions, arguing that the task is more about execution than innovation, saying, "It's not rocket science, as I said. If we want to see our team playing in the World Cup in maybe 10 years' time, or 15 years' time, it's very much possible.

“What we have to do is focus on developing our structure from the grassroots to the top, bringing people together, and having a real project plan where we say, 'Okay, this is what we will invest,' while following a complete and transparent blueprint. Any fan should be able to see what an organisation is doing to bring about that change—where the money is coming from and where it is going. That transparency is very much required.”

Prabhakaran also argued that sustained government backing could transform the sport, but only if football authorities build credibility through planning and accountability.

"Then we need to convince the government that this is a sport worth investing in, and that we will be able to deliver results and make India proud. If we can convince the government, it can put a lot of resources into the game. It will also bring people together because the government will see that football has the capability, football has the potential, and that the people working in the sport can really make it happen,” he expressed.

Looking further ahead, he proposed expanding India's elite talent pool through a structured youth pathway. "If you can convince the government and secure its support on a much bigger scale, there's no way we are going to fail. I'm convinced of that because we have everything. We have good human resources on the management side.

"On the technical side, we definitely need to hire good foreign professionals, and then focus on developing teams from the Under-17 level all the way to the senior team. We might need 10 to 12 teams in every age group, with around 2,000 elite players in each age group, and then stay focused on that for the next 10 years. If we do that, we might really get there," he concluded.