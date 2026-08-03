Not just his father’s pride, Tiruvavur’s son gives a whole village purpose

Praveen’s father, Chithravel, expressed immense pride in his son’s international achievement while reflecting on the family’s humble beginnings.

“I am an agricultural daily labourer,” he said. “We educated our children and supported their dreams with the money I raised through daily wage work,” he said.

Recalling the early days of Praveen’s athletic journey, he said, “Wherever I went, I took him on my bicycle. I showed him the world little by little, and step by step, he improved and went on to compete at the international level.”