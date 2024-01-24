"Not interested in how the opposition is going to play": Rohit Sharma on England's 'Bazball'

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the first Test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that they are not interested in how their opposition is going to play.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit was asked about England's 'Bazball' to which the 36-year-old said that they are more focused on what they can do as a team.

"We will look to play our cricket. I am not interested in how the opposition is going to play. I am focused on what we want to do as a team," Rohit said. The skipper said that the win against South Africa in Cape Town was "good" and it gave them confidence.

He added that it will be challenging to play good and consistent cricket throughout the five-match Test series.

"The Cape Town win was good but that was Cape Town and this is Hyderabad, completely different conditions. But the atmosphere is pretty good and that's what happens when you win matches. That win gave us confidence. It was a good, short game. We have played five Tests in England. In India, it is the first time that we will be playing five Tests. We always wanted to play longer series. It's going to be a challenge to play good and consistent cricket for 2 months," he added.

When asked about Shoaib Bashir's visa delay, Rohit hoped that he would get it quickly. "I feel for him. He's probably coming for the first time. Not easy for anyone. Unfortunately, I don't sit in the Visa office to give you more details on that. But hope he gets in quickly and enjoys our country," he added.

Bashir was born in England's Surrey and holds a British passport, but due to his Pakistani heritage, the bowler was facing trouble entering India for the five-match Test series. The five-match Test series between India and England begins on January 25 in Hyderabad with the next four matches to be played in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.