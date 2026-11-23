Standing in Gukesh’s way will be Sindarov, who poses a formidable threat with his aggressive style of play. “I know it [the clash] will be very hard. It’s my first experience, and we’ll see. But anyway, I’m happy—many chess players play their whole life in chess and they don’t have a chance to play for this, so I’m happy that today I have a chance to fight for this,” Sindarov said.

“I’ll say the chances are 50:50. I don’t want to say anything, because the match will be very tough. It’s normal to give 50:50, because it’s a hard match, 14 games, and anything can happen.”

The 20-year-old Indian revealed that his second for the upcoming clash will be Poland’s Grzegorz Gajewski, who has been instrumental in Gukesh’s success against Ding Liren in the previous championship.

On the other hand, Sindarov is with IM Roman Vidonyak, GM Mukhiddin Madaminov and Russian GM Nikita Vitiugov. “In my team here there’s Roman, and everybody knows Mukhiddin Madaminov is also here, and also Nikita Vitiugov is helping me here. I have other teams, but maybe after the match I will show.”