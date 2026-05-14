Not getting runs eats me up, was nervous after successive ducks: Kohli

The 37-year-old roared back to form on Wednesday night with an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls as his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table.

It was a record-extending ninth IPL hundred for Kohli as he went past Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to become the player with most appearances (279) in the tournament. It was also his first IPL century since the 2024 season.

"The fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well," Kohli told the broadcaster after he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"But then, when you don't carry on and you know (that) you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years... trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," he added.

Kohli admitted that he was a bit uneasy after being dismissed for ducks in the previous two outings, but also asserted that failures like these also play a role in a player's growth.