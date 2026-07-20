Not done yet, Rohit’s ton lights up Lord’s

India’s reply started off in the best possible manner, as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scripted a 147run stand for the opening wicket. However, the problem was that neither of them were forcing the pace, with Gill’s 77 coming off 84 balls before his dismissal.

However, Rohit ensured that he was up for the long game, as the right-hander smashed a sizzling ton, keeping India in hunt. Kohli too stamped his authority, with three glowing boundaries in the run chase, as Indian bowlers let 387 in the first innings.

Earlier, the four-pronged pace attack comprising Prasidh Krishna (2/69 in 10 overs), Arshdeep Singh (0/72 in 10 overs), Prince Yadav (1/79 on 10 overs) and Gurnoor Brar (0/97 in 10 overs) struggled in those conditions.