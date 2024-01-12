Not dependent on anyone: Differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

ANANTNAG: Amir Hussain Lone is a differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village in Bijbehara. The 34-year-old is currently the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. The cricketer met with an accident when he was 8 years old.

He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket. He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old.

The player talked about his life after he met with an accident and said that the government at that time did not help him. "After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone.

No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir said to ANI. The 34-year-old further explained how everyone was shocked to see him play without hands.

"I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018 I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket," the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer asserted.

He stated that he gets a lot of praise from everywhere where he goes to play cricket.

"I have been applauded for my game everywhere and I think its because of god that my hard work paid off because bowling from the legs is really difficult but I have learned all the skils and techniques. I do every task on my own and I am not dependent on anyone except god," the cricketer asserted.

Amir said that a movie is been made for him by Pickle Entertainment.

"Pickle Entertainment is making a movie for me and the date will be announced soon. I went to a show where Vicky Kaushal was also there and they were also stunned by my journey and said that they will make a movie about me," the player said.

Amir Hussain Lone says that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are his and his team's favourite player.

"Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are our favourite player and if God wishes, we will meet them soon," he concluded.