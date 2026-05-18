'Not a public authority': BCCI not covered under RTI Act, rules CIC

The apex information body was hearing an appeal arising from an RTI application filed in 2017 before the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking details regarding the provisions under which the BCCI represents India, the benefits granted to it by the government, and the extent of governmental control over the cricket body.

The Centre had replied that the information sought was not available with it and stated that the RTI application could not be transferred to the BCCI since it had not been declared a public authority under the RTI Act.

In the proceedings before the CIC, the BCCI argued that it is a private autonomous society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and does not satisfy the tests of ownership, control, or substantial financing required under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.