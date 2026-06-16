Norway embraces Viking theme for World Cup return and provokes some debate

Norway is leaning into the country's centuries-old history as its star-studded men's team, containing Haaland and Martin Odegaard, heads into a first World Cup in 28 years.

It has created plenty of excitement and debate.

“It was an ask or a question from the (photographers),” Norway manager Stale Solbakken said Monday in advance of his team's World Cup opener against Iraq. “The players wanted me to do it. They were positive. The federation was positive. And I was average positive. And then we did it."