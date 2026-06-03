Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end

In a remarkable achievement in the elite double round-robin event, Praggnanandhaa became the only player to beat Carlsen twice in classical games this year, underlining his growing stature among the world's elite.

The victory lifted the 20-year-old to 12 points and third place, while simultaneously dealing what could prove to be a fatal blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess title.

With just two rounds remaining, the defending champion's title defence now hangs by a thread.