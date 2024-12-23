NorthEast United prevails over Hyderabad FC

HYDERABAD: NorthEast United FC wrapped up its two-game-long losing streak and put in a display of confidence, by coming from two goals behind to secure a 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL). Hyderabad FC, which had conceded six goals post the 60th minute mark this season prior to this match, added three more to that tally as NorthEast United struck thrice in the final 30-odd minutes to move two places up at the sixth spot in the points table. This was Hyderabad FC’s first loss after a nine-game-long unbeaten streak against NorthEast United.

Hyderabad FC pressed on the offensive from the beginning, as Edmilson Correia took the onus with a solo effort in the fifth minute. He dazzled into the box from the left flank and beat challenges from Dinesh Singh and Asheer Akhtar with some quick footwork to drill the ball into the bottom left corner to get an early lead.

Seven minutes later, Cy Goddard controlled the ball impeccably in a pocket of space down the middle outside of the 18-yard box. He played a pass for Sourav K on the right flank, who’s perfectly weighted cross was met on a bounce by Correia before he dispatched it into the bottom right corner to notch his brace.

However, NorthEast United FC was not overawed by the early passage of play and soon began dissecting the Hyderabad FC defence with ease. In the 18th minute, Jithin MS took a shot from inside the box, but the ball’s pace was cut down by a crowded box, before Guillermo Fernández lapped upon a loose ball and hammered it into the centre of the goal to cut the deficit.