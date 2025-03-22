NorthEast United midfielder Macarton Louis Nickson added to Indian football squad

SHILLONG: India head coach Manolo Marquez has called up NorthEast United midfielder Macarton Louis Nickson to the national squad ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old player from Karnataka impressed during NorthEast United’s run to the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs, the club’s first qualification since 2020.

He was part of the club’s Durand Cup triumph last year and was a regular player in the starting XI during the ongoing ISL season.

"Macarton Louis Nickson has joined the Indian camp in Shillong," said the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a squad update.

Marquez has already added winger Udanta Singh in place of key mid-fielder Brandon Fernandes who has been released after suffering an injury during India's 3-0 win over Maldives in the international friendly match here on March 19.

India are already without striker Manvir Singh and pacy winger Lallianzuala Chhangte due to respective injuries, though the talismanic Sunil Chhetri came out of international retirement to help the team qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Chhetri scored his 95th international goal against Maldives upon his return to India jersey.

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team qualifies for the continental showpiece.