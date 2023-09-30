NorthEast seals emphatic win over Chennaiyin

GUWAHATI: Chennaiyin FC went down 0-3 against NorthEast United FC in its second match of the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for NorthEast United before Phalguni Singh (48th) doubled the lead for the home side. Asheer Akhtar scored the third goal of the match for the Highlanders in the extra time (90’+10’).

Chennaiyin FC began the match on a positive note and rotated the ball with precision to create several goal-scoring chances in the first half. Ayush Adhikari received an opportunity in the 26th minute, however, his ferocious shot was blocked by NorthEast United’s defenders inside the box. The away team almost opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Farukh Choudhary got the ball to his feet in the centre of the opponent’s box, but couldn’t manage to send it into the back of the net.

Earlier, Gogoi put the host in the lead just before the half-time whistle as he scored a goal from outside the box in the 42nd minute. Singh (48th) doubled the lead for NorthEast United after converting a cross by Nestor Albiach.

Chennaiyin FC kept pushing for a goal in the second half with more possession and Adhikari once again looked sharp on his feet as he took a shot in the 59th minute from outside the box before a defender cleared the ball for a corner. Akhtar put the game to bed with a goal from outside the 18-yard box for the home team in the extra time. Chennaiyin will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at home on October 7.