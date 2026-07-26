Norris snatches pole from penalized Hamilton at Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton was on course for a record-extending 105th pole position, and first in a full grand prix since Hungary in 2023, before Norris darted through to take it away. Then a penalty dropped Hamilton to fifth.

“It's been a while,” Norris said. “I felt confident all weekend.”

Norris felt he could easily have gone much faster if he'd had time for another run to iron out mistakes.

“I had the confidence to push more," he said. "I got it to unexplored territory from what happens to the balance when I push it that next level, and I lost a bit of time in a couple of places.”

Norris added that upgrades to McLaren's car give him confidence for Sunday's race, but “it's a long race ahead tomorrow and it's going to be a difficult one.”