Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto

The FIFA Chief added: “Through music, culture, and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity, and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 Host Cities, beginning on 11 June in Mexico City and culminating in the final on 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Talking about the dancing diva, Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014.