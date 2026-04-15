Noor does the star turn as CSK outclass KKR by 32 runs

On a two-paced track, CSK, after a blazing powerplay that fetched them 72 runs, managed a decent 192 for five, which was 20 short of par but proved to be good enough to outclass KKR, who were stopped at 160 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

Rahane's team lost wickets in a clutch as left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (3/21 in 4 overs) wreaked havoc, blowing away the middle-order to ensure an easy win.

On a pitch where the ball gripped, Noor was more than a handful as he removed Rahane, Rinku Singh (6) and Cameron Green (0), as KKR slumped from 79 for two to 90 for six.