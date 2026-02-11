Noor Ahmad returns as Afghanistan ask South Africa to bat

They are arguably the best cricketing nation yet to win a Men's T20 World Cup, along with, interestingly, their Group D rivals, New Zealand. Winning the toss, Afghan captain Rashid said, “Fresh wicket and we're looking forward to chase.

Against the big teams in the WC, it's a must-win game for us, need to put in the effort, don't worry about the result, but just put your energy on the field. It's a home ground, I have played for GT over the years in the IPL.

"I think this pitch will get better as the game goes on, that's the reason we're chasing. A couple of areas where we can improve - batting in the powerplay and we missed our lengths in the previous game. One change, Ziaur Rahmjan misses out, Noor Ahmad is in.”