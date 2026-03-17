No way! ‘Thala’ Dhoni changes jersey number to 8

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 IPL season that is set to begin on March 28, a video featuring 'Thala' MS Dhoni has taken the internet by storm. In that, Dhoni announced that he would no longer sport his iconic number 7 jersey; it will be 8 from now.
For his loyal fans, especially those who back Chennai Super Kings, 'Thala' is an emotion, and number 7 is synonymous with Dhoni. They chant "Thala for a reason" whenever the number 7 appears, whether it is runs scored, overs bowled, or any other stats.
In the video he shared, Dhoni is seen taking off his jersey bearing the number 7 and putting on a jersey with the number 8. In the text, he says,
"Some numbers just stay with you.
7 has always been one such number for me.
But today, I am switching to 8.
You will soon find out the reason why (sic)."
Curiously, however, the video shows a blue jersey, the Team India colour, and not the yellow CSK one.
To honour his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had retired number 7 in 2023 so that no other player will ever wear it for India in international cricket.
It was only the second such instance after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's jersey number 10 being retired.
Although this number has been retired from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL for the CSK wearing the same number.
Many are still trying to decipher the meaning of the video and the jersey change, with at least some speculating that it could be a marketing campaign. Stay tuned for more.