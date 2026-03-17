No way! ‘Thala’ Dhoni changes jersey number to 8

For his loyal fans, especially those who back Chennai Super Kings, 'Thala' is an emotion, and number 7 is synonymous with Dhoni. They chant "Thala for a reason" whenever the number 7 appears, whether it is runs scored, overs bowled, or any other stats.

In the video he shared, Dhoni is seen taking off his jersey bearing the number 7 and putting on a jersey with the number 8. In the text, he says,

"Some numbers just stay with you.

7 has always been one such number for me.

But today, I am switching to 8.

You will soon find out the reason why (sic)."